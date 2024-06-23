Water management priority amid La Niña -- DA

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Sunday has laid out guidelines and measures in anticipation of the possible effects of the La Niña phenomenon, primarily focusing on water management.

DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said that while there is no official word on the start of the phenomenon, they are already preparing plans to ensure water security in the country.

He added that as above-normal rainfall is expected during this period, the agency will focus on improving its water management and irrigation canals, which are the water’s channels to and from the farmlands.

“We assure [that] through the NIA [National Irrigation Administration] and then our regional field offices that these irrigation systems are in good order,” De Mesa said.

The DA will also build water-impounding projects to store rainfall during dry spells and distribute flood-tolerant rice varieties to ensure farmers' productivity.

To recall, state weather bureau PAGASA declared on 7 June the end of the El Niño phenomenon in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, a La Niña watch was issued in March, signifying a level of more than 55 percent of its occurrence in the next six months.

Task Force El Niño spokesperson Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama earlier said that in preparation for the looming La Niña, some 4,7000 flood control projects have already been completed, while over 4,000 projects are still in work.