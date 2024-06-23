VP Sara still ‘friendly’ with PBBM

Amid allegations and reports of a “crack” in her relationship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte clarified that she remains “friendly” with the President despite her resignation as Department of Education (DepEd) secretary.

In an online interview, the Vice President stressed that they are still friendly on a personal level, disclosing that she personally went to the office of the President to hand over her resignation as DepEd chief, adding that Marcos had received her letter and ended their conversation on a good note.

She also clarified that her resignation from the Marcos administration’s Cabinet was made “in consideration of the department’s best interest.”

“I did not consider the reactions of the people. I just considered what would be best for the Department of Education,” said Duterte, who announced her resignation from the Cabinet last Wednesday.

Her resignation will take effect on 19 July 2024.

Asked if she will resign as Vice President, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte stressed that she will continue her duties as Vice President and will focus her efforts on her role.

"We are now focused on the Office of the Vice President. We have ten projects in the Office of the Vice President," said Duterte.