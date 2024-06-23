Village school gets clean drinking water

Students, teachers and staffs of Mabato Elementary School in Rosario, Batangas are now assured of a clean and safe drinking water after the inauguration of its newly-installed water purification system donated by the Embassy of Japan and the Golden Wheel Awards Foundation Inc. (GWAFI).

Japan Embassy Second Secretary Nishimura Tokiko representing the donor, Rosario Mayor Leovigildo K. Morpe and GWAFI chairman Johnny G. Tan led the turnover ceremony for the facility on 20 June.

GWAFI has been providing humanitarian aid in Mabato and saw the school’s need for clean and safe potable water so it pursued the project.

The Embassy of Japan provided a grant amounting to $105,380 to GWAFI which then used the funds to build the facility.

At the event, Nishimura spoke and expressed her delight knowing that the students and their families will now have access to free potable water which not only prevents water-borne diseases, but also fosters a sense of community.

She added that the facility can also treat the contaminants in the groundwater transmitted from the emissions of Taal volcano.

Japan, the top overseas development assistance donor to the Philippines, launched the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects in the Philippines (GGP) in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engage in grassroots activities. At present, 562 grassroots projects have been implemented by the GGP. Japan believes that these projects will strengthen the friendship between Japan and the Philippines and contribute in sustaining strategic partnerships between the two countries.