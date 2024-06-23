Urban forests: The breathing life of Metro Manila

In Metro Manila, where concrete and steel dominate the skyline, urban forests offer services that reduce the impacts of urbanization and climate change.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, which stores carbon in their biomass and soil. Trees also produce oxygen, essential for all life forms.

Forests in metropolitans and cities help reduce the urban heat island effect, where city temperatures are higher than surrounding rural areas due to heat-absorbing materials and structures such as asphalt and buildings.

Trees provide shade and release water vapor through transpiration which cools the air. They also decrease the risk of flooding and erosion as their root systems enhance soil structure and permeability.

In densely populated cities like Metro Manila, air pollution poses a health risk. Urban forests filter and improve air quality. Trees remove pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, and ozone from the air.

Beyond environmental benefits, urban forests are biodiversity hotspots as they offer nesting sites, shelter and food for birds, insects, and small mammals. They can also be planted with native tree species to promote the conservation of local flora and fauna and maintain ecological balance.

Access to green spaces is linked to health benefits as it promotes both physical and mental well-being. Studies have shown that exposure to green spaces reduces stress levels, lowers blood pressure and improves mood. Activities like walking, jogging or simply relaxing in urban forests contribute to better physical and mental health.

Urban forests serve as classrooms that provide educational opportunities about ecology, conservation and sustainability. Schools and organizations use urban forests for hands-on learning experiences to teach students and the public about the importance of environmental stewardship and biodiversity.

Urban forests also offer a natural laboratory for scientists and researchers to study ecological processes, climate impacts and conservation strategies, which contribute to scientific knowledge and environmental policy.