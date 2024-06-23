TOUGH GRIND BEGINS: First batch of Pinoy athletes arrive in France

A warm welcome from Filipino supporters greeted Team Philippines athletes and officials as they safely landed at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday.

All the weariness and exhaustion seemed to have disappeared when the Philippine delegation finally stretched out their legs after a 19-hour journey from Manila to the French capital including a two-and-a-half-hour layover in Dubai.

“Warm welcome by the Filipinos in Paris,” Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary general Marcus Manalo shared on a social media post.

Manalo was with the advance party of Team Philippines along with Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, POC secretary general Wharton Chan, eight athletes and their coaches.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, who both won silver medals in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo edition in 2021, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan were with the group along with weightlifting’s Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza and rower Joanie Delgaco.

The athletes are looking to take advantage of their early check-in to utilize the training facilities in Metz.

Two-time world champion Carlos Yulo of gymnastics will catch up with the rest of the delegation on 29 June while overseas-based Olympians boxer Eumir Marcial, gymnasts Levi Ruivivar, Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, Samantha Catantan of fencing and pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena will join them soon.

“I think the morale of the athletes and the officials are very high because this might be the first time we will be together when we get there (in France),” Tolentino said in an earlier interview.

Tolentino and along with Chan linked up with the chef de mission Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla after their arrival.

The Philippine boxing team will head to Saarbrücken, Germany for another training camp from 1 to 14 July.

Petecio, who along with Paalam will be the country’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony, told DAILY TRIBUNE that coming to Paris is a dream come true.

“This will be the first time I’ll be going to France since it’s one of the places I wanted to visit on my bucket list. I’m also excited since the Olympics will be held here,” Petecio said.

“I hope I don’t disappoint the Filipinos and bashers with my performance.”

At least 10 more athletes are expected to qualify in the Olympics which will jack the number of Filipino bets to 25 — the biggest since the Philippines fielded 26 competitors in the 1992 Barcelona edition.

Gilas Pilipinas is also shooting for a spot in the Summer Games in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia set for 2 to 7 July.