The end of an era: Calling all muscle car, gas-guzzler and never-say-die car lovers

Inchcape Philippines, distributor of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM Trucks in the Philippines, under its IC Automotive Inc. operations, marks the end of an era with the official Last Call for the Dodge Challenger. These units carry a unique commemorative “Last Call” under hood plaque, making it a true collector’s vehicle.
This announcement is a call to all American muscle car enthusiasts — the bold, the daring, the performance seekers. This is your last chance to own an iconic piece of automotive history. The Challenger, the world’s most iconic muscle car, is the brand’s remaining legendary performance vehicle currently offered in the country. The Challenger sports a classic design, legendary performance, a driver-focused interior, comfortable ride, and more than 70 available safety and security features. Since its debut in the Philippines in 2011, more than 300 units have found homes in Filipino garages, a testament to its irresistible pull.
The Challenger is available in nine head-turning colors including: Cinnamon Stick, Destroyer Gray, F8 Green, Go Mango, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, TorRed and White Knuckle. The Challenger GT 3.6L V6 AT retails at only P4,490,000.
Visit any of our Dodge PH Dealerships today to discover special promotions and financing options that can help you drive away in your very own Dodge Challenger while you can at Dodge Alabang, Dodge Cebu, Dodge Clark, Dodge Greenhills and Dodge Pampanga.
As the brand bids farewell to the Challenger, Dodge Philippines remains committed to honoring the spirit and legendary history that the brand is known for. The brand is excited to blend its audacious spirit with cutting-edge innovation in future models, ensuring the legacy lives on with even more power and performance. Initially announced last November 2023, the Dodge brand’s global vision is charging toward an electrified future by ushering in a new generation of muscle cars that blend iconic heritage with modern innovation.
For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance. These true-blooded muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry’s most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand.
Follow Dodge Philippines:
Website: https://www.dodge.com/ph/en/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dodgePH
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dodge_ph