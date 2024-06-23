The end of an era: Calling all muscle car, gas-guzzler and never-say-die car lovers

Inchcape Philippines, distributor of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM Trucks in the Philippines, under its IC Automotive Inc. operations, marks the end of an era with the official Last Call for the Dodge Challenger. These units carry a unique commemorative “Last Call” under hood plaque, making it a true collector’s vehicle.

This announcement is a call to all American muscle car enthusiasts — the bold, the daring, the performance seekers. This is your last chance to own an iconic piece of automotive history. The Challenger, the world’s most iconic muscle car, is the brand’s remaining legendary performance vehicle currently offered in the country. The Challenger sports a classic design, legendary performance, a driver-focused interior, comfortable ride, and more than 70 available safety and security features. Since its debut in the Philippines in 2011, more than 300 units have found homes in Filipino garages, a testament to its irresistible pull.

The Challenger is available in nine head-turning colors including: Cinnamon Stick, Destroyer Gray, F8 Green, Go Mango, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, TorRed and White Knuckle. The Challenger GT 3.6L V6 AT retails at only P4,490,000.

Visit any of our Dodge PH Dealerships today to discover special promotions and financing options that can help you drive away in your very own Dodge Challenger while you can at Dodge Alabang, Dodge Cebu, Dodge Clark, Dodge Greenhills and Dodge Pampanga.