Teves remains a ‘flight risk’ — DoJ

The Department of Justice (DoJ) confirmed yesterday that Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., the fugitive and expelled Negros Oriental Representative who has been declared a terrorist, had been released from house arrest in Timor Leste.

DoJ spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV reported that the Timorese Central Authority officially ended Teves’ house arrest last Friday, 21 June at 6 p.m. Philippine time.

Clavano explained that under Timorese law, a fugitive can only be detained for a maximum of 90 days. Despite the conclusion of Teves’ house arrest, the embattled lawmaker remains under close surveillance, he added.

“Teves will strictly be not allowed to leave Timor Leste until a final ruling on his extradition has been reached,” said Clavano. He added that Timor Leste authorities have been instructed to secure all borders to ensure Teves remains in Dili, the capital of Timor Leste.

Teves is currently facing serious charges in the Philippines in connection with the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last year.

On 4 March 2023, Degamo and nine others were killed in a brazen attack at his residence. Multiple witnesses and pieces of evidence have linked Teves to the crime, leading to charges of multiple counts of murder and terrorism against him.

The DoJ is collaborating with international counterparts in Timor Leste to ensure that justice is served for the alleged victims of Teves, Clavano said.

The justice official highlighted that Teves’ apparent objective is to flee Timor Leste and reunite with his family in another country.

“This is why all borders have been notified that Teves is a flight risk. However, the Timor Leste government assures us that he will not leave. We are at the tail end of this process. We must simply trust their system,” Clavano said.

Teves has vehemently denied involvement in the killing of Governor Degamo, describing the accusations as politically motivated. However, the DoJ insists that the evidence against him is compelling and warrants his extradition to face trial in the Philippines.