Solon: 30-day toll suspension in parts of CAVITEX timely

A lawmaker has lauded the move of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of a 30-day toll-free initiative during the groundbreaking ceremony of the CAVITEX-CALAX Link and the CAVITEX C5 Link Segment 3B, as well as the inauguration of the CAVITEX C5 Link Sucat Interchange (Segment 2).

In a statement, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla said that the toll collection suspension at the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway in Taguig, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor, and Kawit for 30 days is a big help for the motorists amid the rising cost of fuel.

The move was announced earlier by the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

“I was so happy with the PRA’s initiative to suspend toll fee collection in parts of CAVITEX which surely provides ease to the public especially since the cost of goods and prices are rising,” Revilla said.

There’s no target date yet as to when the toll fee suspension will start, but Marcos ordered the Toll Regulatory Board to swiftly implement it.

Revilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Works, touted continuing infrastructure development throughout the country, especially in Cavite and Southern Luzon.

“We are really entering a golden age of infrastructure development as here Cavite, we already felt the crucial government projects that would surely benefit our countrymen,” said the senator.

Meanwhile, Revilla appealed to the public to extend their patience on the possible impacts of ongoing public works and road constructions.

“Caviteños are eagerly excited and anticipating the completion of these expressway links, as well as the completion of LRT Line 1 Extension that would provide fast and efficient travel for the transporting public,” said Revilla.

The CAVITEX C5 Link Sucat Interchange is a 1.9-kilometer, 2x3 lane expressway that connects the CAVITEX R-1 (Coastal Rd.) from Parañaque Toll Plaza to Sucat through the R-1 interchange.

The project is expected to reduce travel time, from one hour to only five minutes, when traversing CAVITEX to Sucat Road and vice versa.