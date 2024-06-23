Self - publishing workshop tackles turning book ideas into reality

Demand for self-publishing

“If you want to write a book, the first thing you think about is what your book is going to be about,” Monette Quiogue, co-founder of Bookshelf PH, said. “But you also need to determine who your audience is.”

The average person consumes about 34 gigabytes of information a day. The Philippines being the “social media capital of the world,” these “byte-sized” content is mostly consumed through online platforms in the country.

Yet, the demand for printed books still exists and evidently, there is a gap when it comes to producing localized content. A quick trip to the local bookstore would tell you the prevalence of Western books and the lack of a Filipino counterpart.

“People connect to books in a much more intimate way than any form of content,” Quiogue added.

She even noted that there is a spike on the number of self-publishing inquiries Bookshelf PH has gotten since its launch during the pandemic. Such a spike is a tell-tale sign that more Filipinos aspire to be self-published and that books remain a source for credible information amidst the oversaturation of content and disinformation.

“You need to give a deadline for the first draft of your book,” Porsha Mangilit, managing editor and marketing manager, explained. “But you also need to celebrate your small wins like finishing a chapter, because this is a long journey that could stretch for weeks or months.”

When it comes to writer’s block, Mangilit added how important it is to step away from your work as a writer and find people who are willing to give constructive feedback. “You’re not just writing for yourself. You’re also writing for an audience who’s willing to pay to read your content.”