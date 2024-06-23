SBMA work immersion broadens horizons for PWDs

Subic Bay Freeport — Papers stacked neatly, with the occasional rustling is the only thing you will hear at Rowena Alcantara’s desk as she checks every file sent to her at the accounting department of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

Alcantara is just one of the 50 persons with disabilities (PWDs) who are part of the Work Immersion Program for PWDs in Government and Private Business Establishments (WIPP) by the SBMA and Olongapo City’s PWD Affairs Office (PDAO).

Despite her diminutive stature, Alcantara boosts the morale of her co-workers. Her jovial nature is a breath of fresh air inside their office at Building 229.

At the SBMA Human Resource and Management Department (HRMD), Jacqueline Frondozo taps on the keyboard as she sorts out the files sent to her by her co-workers. Stricken with polio, the intern continuous to do her work, unhindered by her disability.

To the two, their SBMA internship is a chance to broaden their horizons by learning new things interacting with new faces in a new environment.

According to Labor Department manager Atty. Melvin Varias, “Programs such as this shows that the Subic Bay Freeport is a conducive place for PWD workers and a testament that there is no discrimination of PWDs in the agency.”

Varias said that aside from the SBMA, some of the PWDs are currently working as interns at other business establishments in Subic Bay Freeport and Olongapo City.

“The work immersion program is a partnership between the SBMA and Olongapo City. The program is aimed at providing PWDs a 10-day actual work experience in companies here and in Olongapo City,” he added.

From the 50 PWD interns, 34 are deployed to companies inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

“Of the 34 PWDs, 10 worked at the Grand United Property and Service Management Inc.; eight were sent to the Subic Bay Travelers Hotel and Event Center; four worked at the Eddie and Julie G Food Corp. at the Jollibee Main Gate; three worked at the SBMA’s Financial Planning and Budget Department; three went to the SBMA’s Accounting Department; five worked at the SBMA Labor Department; and one was sent to the SBMA Office Services Department,” Varias said.