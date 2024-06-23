RAMPA MANILA 2 PAYS TRIBUTE TO DIVISORIA
The most awaited fashion event in Manila happened last 19 June at the Bulwagang Rodriguez. Manila City Hall was transformed into a runway creatively put together by fabrics all sourced from the city’s go-to market hub — Divisoria. It showcased the “future of Filipino fashion” by featuring creations from up-and-coming designers Dhenyze Guevara, Joanna Santos and Morissette Magalona, alongside seasoned fashion designers Anthony Ramirez, Jhobes Estrella, Marc Rancy, Neric Beltran and Val Taguba for its second year.
In our chat with Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, she said that for the projects second year, we all go back and pay tribute to Divisoria, the textile capital of Metro Manila.
“It’s a collaboration of all the best fashion designers in the Philippines where binisita nila ang Divisoria para nandoon lahat ng textiles natin. Doon bumalik ulit ang love for fashion and everything that is Rampa Manila (The designers visited Divisoria to find materials for their creations, we are once again falling in love with fashion),” said Mayor Honey.
Among the VIPs on the guest list were Vice Ganda, Agot Isidro, John Lapus, Celeste Cortesi, Stacey Gabriel, Kaye Tinga, Pinky Tobiano, Liz Uy, Laureen Uy, Katrina Ponce-Enrile, Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo, DoJ Uundersecretary Marge Gutierrez, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Albert Andrada, Jo Rubio, Marlon Tuazon, Puey Quinones, Ronita Penaranda, the 2024 Miss Manila candidates, Christi McGarry, Bea Gomez and Nicole Cordovez.
Vice Ganda upon her arrival granted us an interview and saluted his early memories of trips going to Divisoria and the start of his showbiz career.
“Malaki ang bahagi ng Divisoria sa pagkatao ko sa pag-aaral ko sa pagiging artist ko sa pagiging bading ko sumusuporta ako sa ganito projects at ‘yung naka-feature na fashion designers dito ngayon malaki rin ang naging tulong nila sa journey ko sa showbiz industry sila ang gumagawa ng mga outfits na sinusuot ko sa special events sa TV at iba ibang showbiz events (Divisoria played a big part in my growing up. This is also my way of showing support to my fashion designer friends who also help me in all my events and personal appearances),”