RAMPA MANILA 2 PAYS TRIBUTE TO DIVISORIA

The most awaited fashion event in Manila happened last 19 June at the Bulwagang Rodriguez. Manila City Hall was transformed into a runway creatively put together by fabrics all sourced from the city’s go-to market hub ­— Divisoria. It showcased the “future of Filipino fashion” by featuring creations from up-and-coming designers Dhenyze Guevara, Joanna Santos and Morissette Magalona, alongside seasoned fashion designers Anthony Ramirez, Jhobes Estrella, Marc Rancy, Neric Beltran and Val Taguba for its second year.

In our chat with Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, she said that for the projects second year, we all go back and pay tribute to Divisoria, the textile capital of Metro Manila.

“It’s a collaboration of all the best fashion designers in the Philippines where binisita nila ang Divisoria para nandoon lahat ng textiles natin. Doon bumalik ulit ang love for fashion and everything that is Rampa Manila (The designers visited Divisoria to find materials for their creations, we are once again falling in love with fashion),” said Mayor Honey.