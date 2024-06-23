PVL Draft top pick up for grabs

Four clubs try their luck to secure the first pick in the inaugural Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft Lottery today at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong.

The order of selection of the four bottom teams in the recent All-Filipino Conference will be determined in the draw scheduled at 7 p.m.

Zus Coffee formerly Strong Group Athletics, Capital1, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh are all crossing their fingers to be drawn first to get the initial pick among the 47 aspirants in the Draft set on 8 July.

De La Salle University standouts middle blocker Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz and setter Julia Coronel as well as Adamson University’s Lucille Almonte, University of Santo Tomas’ Pierre Abellana and University of the Philippines’ Jewel Encarnacion are among the big names expected to get early selections.

Nxled will get the fifth pick overall followed by Akari, Cignal, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho and AFC champion Creamline.

The second round will have Zus Coffee taking the first pick followed by Capital1, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh based on the reverse final standing of the previous conference where the worst team chooses first and the champion selects last.

Team representatives of the four bottom teams will personally drop their respective club names into the lottery drum.

Meanwhile, a two-day Draft Combine showcasing rookies and free agents is set on 25 to 26 June at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong City.