Public consultation, public policy

Local governments’ continuous infrastructure projects, intended to benefit the public, often result in numerous complaints from those they impact. In many cases, projects require extensive public consultation for various reasons. Recognizing the invaluable role of the public in these processes is crucial to addressing issues and fostering a more inclusive decision-making process.

For consultations to be effective, they must be tailored to the specific impact of the proposed project. Neglecting to engage the project’s critical stakeholders could lead to significant concerns and adverse consequences that we must avoid.

The “Pedestrianization of Osmeña Boulevard and Colon Street” in Cebu City is a prime example of a project that proceeded without adequate public consultation.

As a taxpayer and former government official, I’ve written to Engr. Norvin Imbong and I would like to discuss my concerns regarding pedestrianization, particularly the potential impact on local businesses, traffic flow, and safety. This pedestrianization is part of the link-to-port feature of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

Did the pedestrianization project undergo public consultation? If so, when and which sectors were invited?

I am concerned whether the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) in Cebu City Hall and the business owners affected by the pedestrianization were consulted. The pedestrianization could lead to a loss of business for these establishments, which could significantly impact the local economy.

I am curious about what will happen to delivery trucks and vehicles of consumers who would buy from the affected stores along the route. What drainage outlets are feeding the trenches, and what measures are being taken?

Are the affected jeepney drivers included in public consultations? I doubt whether they have considered the scenario of a vehicle breaking down along the one-lane “pedestrianized” street and what contingency measures are in place for such occurrences.

There is also a concern about who will maintain the cleanliness of the pedestrianized street. Would it be under barangay jurisdiction? It would help if City Hall simultaneously cleaned its surroundings and a whole stretch of pedestrian boulevard.

If a sound engineer can address these questions thoroughly, I would be willing to endorse the project. However, I am worried that this pedestrianization would only compromise the safety of Cebuano motorists due to potential hazards such as lamp posts installed in the middle of the road, which could pose a risk of collision or obstruction.

I’m glad that Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered the immediate removal of lamp posts built in the middle of Osmeña Boulevard after seeing the complaints and photos of the lamp posts. But my big question is, why did he approve it in the first place? Engineer Imbong told the Cebu media that the Acting Mayor approved the installation of lamp posts. Why, oh why?

If not thoroughly planned and executed, the project may significantly waste government funds if a new mayor halts it in June 2025 and returns the road to its previous width. The potential financial loss and disruption to the city’s infrastructure are concerns that should not be taken lightly.

Engaging with communities before the launch of any formal consultations and in real-time as they progress is a great way to ensure that their perspectives and feedback are effectively incorporated into the decision-making process.

Integrating technology into project implementation can significantly improve public engagement. By leveraging various social media platforms to disseminate information and solicit feedback, we can complement face-to-face interactions and create a more holistic strategy for involving the public at every process stage.

Generally established processes often generate high-quality recommendations because these involve gathering valuable insights and making well-informed judgments during thorough consultations.

When we engage in comprehensive consultations with a wide range of stakeholders and carefully gather diverse and valuable input, we are better equipped to develop well-informed, context-specific policies that are relevant, impactful, practical, and feasible to implement.

Our steadfast dedication to promoting transparency and accountability within government operations should be inseparable from our pledge to deliver essential services.

Local governments should foster an environment where citizens are empowered,