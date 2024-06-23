PRO-7 transitions following creation of Negros Island Region

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is currently undergoing a transition due to the change in jurisdiction, with Negros Oriental and Siquijor set to join the newly-formed Negros Island Region (NIR).

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO-7, informed the media that Central Visayas stands to benefit from the creation of NIR, as their operational area will become more compact. He mentioned that they are awaiting official orders from headquarters regarding the implications of this legal change.

Pelare noted the potential adoption of a structure similar to the 2015 setup when a new regional office was established to oversee Negros Island. He assured that PRO-7 still retains an adequate number of personnel to ensure peace and security in Cebu and Bohol islands.

Currently, Negros Oriental has 1,808 police and non-uniformed personnel, while Siquijor has 414.

Pelare reassured the public that there is no cause for concern, as PRO-7 maintains sufficient staffing levels. He emphasized that despite the operational area narrowing, the number of police units available will increase.

Republic Act 12000, known as the Negros Island Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 23 June 2024. This legislation formally creates the Negros Island Region, integrating Negros Occidental (including Bacolod City), Negros Oriental and Siquijor provinces.