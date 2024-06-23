Prioritizing Filipinos’ welfare, pride in Paris Olympics 2024

The coming month is a great opportunity to show our love for the country through service and sports.

That is why I wholeheartedly applaud and support the Olympians who will compete for our country in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, it is through our initiative with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) that we were able to provide our Olympians with P500,000 each worth of financial support which we turned over last 21 June.

These include Nesthy Petecio, Hergie Bacyadan, Aira Villegas, Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam for boxing; Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, and Elreen Ann Ando for weightlifting; Carlos Edriel Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung, Emma Malabuyo for gymnastics; Joanie Delgaco for rowing; Samantha Catantan for fencing; and EJ Obiena for pole vaulting.

As we hope that this financial support will go a long way in boosting their morale and helping in their preparations, we also understand the gravity of carrying the Philippine flag.

As Nesthy Petecio said on behalf of the athletes, the glory and honor of representing the country is worth more than any incentive they may get. They carry with them this honor for the rest of their lives which they could pass on to inspire other athletes and bring pride to the future generations of Filipinos.

As I said to our Olympians: “minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ibigay sa ating bansa ay ibigay na natin ngayon.”

As a sports enthusiast and athlete, myself, we also continue to promote sports in the grassroots recognizing its role in nation-building. As our battle cry goes, “Get into sports, stay away from drugs to stay healthy and fit.”

I authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City. This institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel academically and athletically.

I also principally sponsored and am one of the authors of Senate Bill 2514, also known as the Philippine National Games bill. This has recently passed the third and final reading in the Senate. It aims to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program from the grassroots to the national stage if enacted into law.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee and sponsor of the national sports budget, we have continuously advocated for additional funding for the PSC as well as the Games and Amusement Board to improve sports facilities, provide support to athletes participating in international competitions, and promote the value of sports in the grassroots.

This is the best time to show our solidarity in support of our athletes, who are often considered modern-day heroes. We believe that through unity and love for country, we will remain steadfast in our quest for gold. GO lang nang GO! GO for Gold!

Meanwhile, our mission to serve continues. As your Mr. Malasakit, my priority will always be the welfare of those who need government attention the most and my loyalty will always remain with the Filipino people.

On 17 June, I was in Batangas where I visited the evacuation center in Agoncillo, with Cong. Maitet Collantes, Vice Gov. Mark Leviste, and Mayor Cindy Reyes. We witnessed the inauguration of the Super Health Center as well, where we also provided support to 500 residents who lost their livelihood. We also headed to the municipality of Laurel to join the Tilapia Festival and provide aid to 550 displaced workers together with Mayor Lyndon Bruce, Vice Mayor Aries Padilla, and other officials, and in partnership with DOLE. As an adopted son of CALABARZON with familial ties in Batangas, I will continue to help my kababayans the best way I can.

On Tuesday, 18 June, we assisted 2,000 beneficiaries from Tarragona, Davao Oriental with Gov. Niño Uy, Mayor Sammy Uy, and Vice Mayor Nestor Uy, and inspected the Super Health Center there to commemorate the 55th Araw ng Tarragona. We also aided 2,000 indigent residents and provided financial assistance to almost 2,500 beneficiaries in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, with Mayor Ian Larcia.

I was also in Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental on Wednesday, 19 June, to aid 3,166 beneficiaries with Mayor Juanito Inojales. On the same day, I was a Keynote Speaker during the Philippine Association of Local Government Accountants’ 16th Mindanao Conference in Mati City.

On Friday, 21 June, I was invited as one of the Speakers during the Liga ng mga Barangay - Leyte Provincial Congress held in Pasay City.

We emphasized the crucial role of barangays in improving public service delivery. We also provided various forms of support to the attendees, as well as the first batch who attended last 18 June. As an adopted son of Leyte, I will continue to support their efforts towards inclusive development.

On Saturday, 22 June, I was in Pasay City with Mayor Emi Calixto to provide support to 1,000 urban poor workers. I also attended a mass wedding in Parañaque City with Cong. Gus Tambunting, and Mayor Eric L. Olivarez, among other local officials, where we witnessed 34 couples who said “I do.” As a form of affection and support, I gifted newlyweds with some tokens.

Meanwhile, to further help those experiencing economic hardships, we provided support to 15 fire victims in Taguig City.

My Malasakit Team also assisted 1,000 indigents in Gabaldon, and 1,000 in Llanera, Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos; 926 in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro with Mayor Leo Gusi; 200 in San Vicente, Northern Samar with Mayor Egay Catarongan; and 125 Tubod, Lanao del Norte with Vice Governor Allan Lim.

We also aided 106 displaced workers in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro with Mayor Malou Marillo; 73 in Pasay City with Councilor Tonya Cuneta; and 54 in Iba, Zambales with BM Rundy Ebdane.

Last week, my Malasakit Team also joined the Inauguration of the newly upgraded Cotabato Sanitarium and General Hospital at Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte; the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Marinduque; and the inauguration of two Super Health Centers in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato.

We also supported the opening of Inter Barangay Pa Liga in Dinalupihan, Bataan with Coun. Gary David.

We also distributed assistance during a Medical Mission in partnership with the Philippine Association of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Inc. at Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital, Digos City.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of others if we continue prioritizing the welfare and interests of those most in need especially the poor, the hopeless and the helpless.

As your senator, I will continue to support fellow Filipinos in their endeavors the best way I can — sa pamamagitan ng serbisyong may malasakit. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!