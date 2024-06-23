Pride PH Festival 2024 peaceful, says QCPD

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported a successful and peaceful Pride PH Festival 2024 held on 22 June 2024 at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

QCPD director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan commended the collaborative efforts that contributed to the positive outcome as he reported that there were no major untoward incidents recorded.

Maranan attributed the success to intensified patrols by QCPD personnel alongside agencies from the local government of Quezon City and partner organizations like the Bureau of Fire Protection and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Thousands of participants from various sectors of society joined the festivities, which included a vibrant parade culminating at the Quezon Memorial Circle which was regarded as a symbol of unity, love, and equality for the LGBTQ+ community, promoting inclusivity and acceptance.

Beyond the increased police presence, volunteers played a vital role in maintaining order. First aid stations and emergency response teams were readily available throughout the celebration. Organizers advised attendees to remain vigilant and secure their belongings.

“The success of this year’s festival is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the QCPD, volunteers, organizers, and the community,” Maranan said. “It shows that through unity and respect, peaceful and joyous celebrations are possible. The QCPD remains committed to ensuring the safety of all Qcitizens.”

Meantime, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte commended the exemplary service provided by the QCPD as she highlighted the successful security coverage during the Pride PH Festival, which included participation from international dignitaries.

Belmonte expressed her sincere appreciation for the collaborative efforts of all involved agencies, particularly the heightened police presence that ensured public safety throughout the event.

“I am honored that the exceptional efforts of our police officers who demonstrated extraordinary vigilance and commitment were recognized. Their dedication and hard work to duty are truly remarkable and appreciated,” Belmonte said.