PNP warns disciplinary actions against illegal POGO ‘protectors’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) issued a stern warning on Sunday to police officers who will be involved and become protectors of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

PNP chief Police General Francisco Marbil stressed that cops who will be found guilty of protecting illegal POGOs in the country will face disciplinary actions.

He also reminded police officers that “integrity and accountability are the cornerstone” of the PNP’s public service delivery.

“This policy serves as a reminder: engage in illegal activities, and you will be dealt with accordingly,” said Marbil, as he warned cops to “remain committed to upholding these values.”

Marbil also touted the PNP’s intensified efforts and successful operations against illegal POGOs, resulting in arrests of suspects and confiscation of illicit equipment and cited that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cybercrime Group have led efforts “to dismantle multiple illegal POGO operations in the country.”

“Their strategic planning and effective execution have safeguarded the public and demonstrated the PNP’s capability to tackle complex criminal networks,” Marbil said.