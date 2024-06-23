Pinoy farmers’ production top priority

The Department of Agriculture (DA) stressed on Saturday that the production of Filipino farmers remains the government's top priority to boost following the issuance of an executive order modifying import duty rates for various commodities, including rice.

“Again, our priority is still local production,” DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said.

This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 62 on 20 June directing the modification of nomenclature and tariff rates on various products to ensure the continuous supply of goods and to protect the purchasing power of the Filipino people.

Under the EO, duty rates for imported rice are expected to be slashed by P6 to P7 and according to De Mesa, the order aims to make imported commodities affordable and not disregard local production.

He added that the government is continually scheming to reduce the rice levy and eventually trim the prices of the staple in the country, as it is affected by the movement of its prices in the international market.

“Because now the price is still expensive in the international market, Secretary Tiu Laurel actually introduced it in EO 62; he introduced a provision that requires review every four months,” said De Mesa.

He also explained that the review will determine significant changes in the prices of commodities in the international market, particularly rice, which has to be determined by the Tariff Commission or by the government.

Under the order, commodities -- including industrial, animal and agricultural products -- would be subject to the Most Favored Nation tariff rates.

Marcos acknowledges the need for a new multi-year and comprehensive tariff schedule that will provide a transparent and predictable tariff structure as it will also allow businesses to engage in medium- to long-term planning to improve productivity and competitiveness, facilitate trade, and enhance consumer welfare.