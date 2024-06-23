Phl not instigating wars, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday told troops at the frontline of the country’s worsening rift with China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) that the Philippines “would not instigate wars.”

Still, Marcos stressed that the country would relentlessly defend its territorial integrity without being a pawn in any battle for regional or global superiority.

“We are not in the business of instigating wars. Our great ambition is to provide a peaceful and prosperous life for every Filipino,” the President said in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, before troops stationed there.

Marcos’ remarks came after members of the China Coast Guard (CCG) attacked dozens of Filipino soldiers on 17 June, as they were trying to resupply marines stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

Military officials initially described the attack as “barbaric” and an act of “piracy” by the CCG personnel who damaged small Philippine Navy boats and looted equipment from therein, including rifles belonging to the Navy Special Operations Group (NavSog).

At least eight of the NavSOG, the acknowledged “Navy Seals” of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, were injured. The Filipino troopers refused to be goaded by the CCG members, who were armed with knives and an axe, into violence.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin last week said the 17 June incident may have been an “accident” arising from “misunderstanding, while PCG spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said there was no intention by the CCG to hurt or provoke Filipino troopers.

During his meet-and-greet with AFP Western Command officers, Marcos stressed the importance of upholding the country’s claims in the West Philippine Sea, which overlaps the South China Sea.

Peaceful stance

Marcos also emphasized the Philippines’ commitment to international law and its peaceful stance.

“We refuse to play by the rules that force us to choose sides in a great power competition. No government that truly exists in the service of the people will invite danger or harm to lives and livelihood,” Mr. Marcos said.

The President underscored that the Philippines’ peaceful approach should not be mistaken for weakness.

“We owe to our forefathers the duty to keep the freedoms that they fought, bled, and died for; and that we presently enjoy. We will never be subdued or oppressed by anyone,” he declared.

Marcos awarded military honors to 80 soldiers who participated in the resupply mission, including Seaman First Class Jeffrey Facundo, who lost his right thumb during the encounter with the CCG.

He stressed the importance of upholding the Philippines’ claims in the WPS.

“Since I became President, I have made it very, very clear that we will do everything that we need to do to defend our territory, to defend our sovereignty, and to allow our citizens to exercise their sovereign rights within the EEZ,” Marcos said.

“We stand on solid ground because of the law. The international law is with us. We are on very solid international legal grounds on this,” he added.

Marcos commended the AFP-WesCom troops for their professionalism and sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.

Ayungin Shoal, also called the Second Thomas Shoal, is located within the Spratly Islands, in a territory claimed by both the Philippines and China. The Philippines grounded the BRP Sierra Madre in the area in 1999 to serve as a military outpost.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its expansive claims in the resource-rich region. Beijing has disregarded the ruling and continues to assert its dominance in the area.

The same arbitral ruling affirmed the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile EEZ.

Second Thomas Shoal lies about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometers from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

In previous confrontations Chinese forces have used water cannon and military-grade lasers and collided with Filipino resupply vessels and their escorts.

The confrontation is fueling growing concern that the dispute could drag in the United States, which has a mutual defense pact with Manila.

The Philippine government said this week that it does not consider Monday’s clash as an “armed attack” that would trigger a provision in the treaty for Washington to come to Manila’s aid.

However, Manila says it was also concerned Chinese forces would launch a similar attempt to dislodge the marines stationed at BRP Sierra Madre.

He awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan (for injured personnel) to Facundo, and the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kamagi to 79 other military personnel involved in the mission.

“On behalf of the Filipino nation, I make this great request of you: continue to fulfill your duty of defending the nation with integrity and respect as you have done so far,” Marcos said.

“You have stood up and upheld the fundamental principles that bind all of us Filipinos. A mutual respect for life, for dignity, and for community,” Marcos added.