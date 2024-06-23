Phl has 'strong legal position' in WPS dispute -- PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday that the government will do everything it needs to do to protect the nation's territory since the country has a "strong legal position" in the West Philippine Sea dispute.

In his meet-and-greet with the troops of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command (AFP-WESCOM) in Palawan, Marcos stressed the importance of upholding the country's claims in the West Philippine Sea.

"Since I became President, I have made it very, very clear that we will do everything that we need to do to defend our territory, to defend our sovereignty, and to allow our citizens to exercise their sovereign rights within the EEZ," Marcos said.

"We stand on solid ground because of the law -- the international law -- is with us. We are on very solid international legal grounds on this," he added.

The President also commended the AFP-WESCOM troops for their role in safeguarding the country's maritime interests, praising their professionalism, courage and sacrifices.

"We know the sacrifices you are going through. We know that the mission we have given you is not easy," Marcos said.

"But you have not done any of that, you have remained professional. You have remained calm. You have remained mission-oriented. And for that we thank you for your service," he added.