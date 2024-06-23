Phl has 'strong legal position' in WPS dispute -- PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday that the government will do everything it needs to do to protect the nation's territory since the country has a "strong legal position" in the West Philippine Sea dispute.
In his meet-and-greet with the troops of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command (AFP-WESCOM) in Palawan, Marcos stressed the importance of upholding the country's claims in the West Philippine Sea.
"Since I became President, I have made it very, very clear that we will do everything that we need to do to defend our territory, to defend our sovereignty, and to allow our citizens to exercise their sovereign rights within the EEZ," Marcos said.
"We stand on solid ground because of the law -- the international law -- is with us. We are on very solid international legal grounds on this," he added.
The President also commended the AFP-WESCOM troops for their role in safeguarding the country's maritime interests, praising their professionalism, courage and sacrifices.
"We know the sacrifices you are going through. We know that the mission we have given you is not easy," Marcos said.
"But you have not done any of that, you have remained professional. You have remained calm. You have remained mission-oriented. And for that we thank you for your service," he added.
The President's visit to Palawan comes amid heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea, following the recent incursions of Chinese vessels into the disputed waters.
China Coast Guard (CCG) showed aggressive acts against Philippine personnel on a rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) operation to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal in WPS last week.
Armed Forces of the Philippines said the CCG "intentionally high-speed rammed" a Philippine Navy serviceman, later identified as Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, on 17 June, leading to the loss of the sailor's right thumb.
Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), also known as Ren'ai Reef in China is located within the Spratly Islands, a collection of over 100 islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
Part of the nation's continental shelf, it lies 105 nautical miles west of Palawan and inside the 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
A Philippine Navy ship known as the BRP Sierra Madre is located close to the Ayungin coast and is said to have grounded in 1999. In the off-shore region, the ship has come to represent Philippine sovereignty.
China claims nearly the whole South China Sea, a conduit for about $3 trillion in yearly ship-borne trade, with portions claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei.
This is the case in spite of an arbitrary decision that nullified its enormous rights in the rich in resources region. Beijing disregarded the verdict and carried on bolstering its position in the area, including by forceful acts.