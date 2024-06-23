PBBM visits Western Command

LOOK President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. visits the 80 uniformed personnel and their families who conducted the Philippine rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to Ayungin Shoal, including Seaman First Class Jeffrey Facundo of the Philippine Navy, who lost his right thumb during a maritime clash with China last June 17 at the Western Command in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, on June 23, 2024. During the Talk to Troops visit, the president also awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu Kamagi Medal to the 79 soldiers involved in the RORE mission, while Seaman First Class Facundo received the Order of Lapu-Lapu Kampilan Medal. | Yummie Dingding/PPA POOL

