PBBM, First Lady inspect Pasig River rehab progress

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the inspection of the ongoing construction of Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) Project in Manila.

The President and the First Lady checked on the progress of the “PBBM Project Showcase Area Phase 1C” that connects the showcase area behind the Manila Central Post Office to the historic walled city of Intramuros.

The development comes five months after the successful opening of the showcase area in January and the transformation had since extended to the Intramuros area to provide tourists on foot a convenient access from the showcase area to the walled city.

With the impending completion of the commercial structure, visitors will also have the opportunity to add dining and shopping to their Pasig River itinerary.

The structure has at least 32 tiendas on the ground floor – some will be air-conditioned while others will be naturally-ventilated. It will also feature a roof deck which will have a viewing area with the same design and feel of the Intramuros wall.

The roof deck connects to the pedestrian walkway and bike lane which is among the highlights of the PBBM project to promote transport connectivity.

Meantime, the elevated bike lane is designed to improve pedestrianization and accessibility of Intramuros as a historical and heritage site that caters to both locals and tourists.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar attributed the swift development to the staunch advocacy of the First Lady, who personally toured the project site last April.

“It is a testament to the advocacy of our First Lady to realize the full potential of the river and a demonstration of the successful collaborative effort between the government and the private sector,” Acuzar said.

The revitalization project stemmed from Executive Order 35 issued by the President last year calling to “transform Pasig River back into historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation and tourism.”

In addition to restoring the old glory of the river, the project also aims to help ease traffic on the surface streets by promoting water transportation through the Pasig Ferry System -- an alternative method of commuting within Metro Manila.