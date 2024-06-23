Photos

PBBM checks Pasig River project

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inspects the progress of the ongoing construction of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) project in Manila on Sunday. The President was with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Manila Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA) chief Don Artes and Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna. | KING RODRIGUEZ / PPA POOL