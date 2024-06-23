Palm power taps UK rehab service

Palm Concepcion Power Corp. (PCPC) has tapped Quartzelec Ltd., a United Kingdom-based contractor, to undertake a two-phase repair process for the damaged generator of its 135-megawatt (MW) circulating fluidized bed combustion (CFBC) power plant in Iloilo.

“We have notified various stakeholders across the energy sector and the government on this significant update,” PCPC said over the weekend.

PCPC said the first phase of the repair, which started last 10 June, will reinsulate the damaged coils.

Once complete, it will enable the power plant to be fully operational by 3 August to ensure a stable electricity supply to Panay Island “at the soonest possible time.”

Permanent repair, on the other hand, will be conducted concurrently during the annual Preventive Maintenance Schedule from October to November 2025 due to the manufacturing lead time of the replacement parts from abroad.

PCPC started constructing the first 135-megawatt (MW) unit with a steam turbine and generator manufactured by Alstom in 2013.

The plant started commercial operations in August 2016. To date, about nine distribution utilities and electric cooperatives have signed up with PCPC for their base load power capacity requirements.

The Panay Island is powered by four large coal power plants with a total capacity of 451 MW and nine smaller diesel/bunker and renewables with a total capacity of 220.3 MW.