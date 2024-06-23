Obiena clinches back-to-back golds in Poland

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena picked up another gold medal after winning the Memorial Czesław Cybulskiego in Poznan, Poland early Monday (Manila time).

Obiena set a new meet record of 5.87 meters as he continued his build up for the Paris Olympics.

He previously hit a season-best 5.97m last week at the 6th Irena Szewińska Memorial at the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz, Poland as he finally got his new set of poles.

The second-best pole vaulter in the world attempted to set a new Philippine and Asian record of 6.01m but was unsuccessful after three tries.

Home bet Piotr Lisek settled for silver after going over 5.82m while Obiena's training partner Hussain Asim Al-Hizam of Saudi Arabia took the bronze after a leap of 5.62m.