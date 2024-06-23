Nueva Ecija shares top spot

Nueva Ecija routed Bataan, 85-70, to gain a share of the lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball (MPBL) League Sixth Season on Friday at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards posted their 12th straight win in as many starts, shoving them at the helm with the Quezon Huskers in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Defending champion Pampanga battered Bulacan, 124-81, in the opener while Quezon City nipped Pangasinan, 78-74, in the nightcap.

Led by Chris Bitoon, the 2022 MPBL titlist Rice Vanguards pulled away at 60-42 and were never headed by the Risers, who fell to 4-10.

Bitoon, who posted 14 points, seven assists, two steals and two rebounds, was backed by John Bryon Villarias with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, Will McAloney with 11 points and six rebounds, and Rob Celiz, JB Bahio and Emman Calo with 10 points each.

Bataan got 18 points and eight rebounds from Mitchelle Maynes and 12 points from James Castro.

Pampanga, with seven Giant Lanterns posting twin digits, zoomed beyond reach, 118-72, for its 13th straight win after an initial loss.

Kurt Spencer Reyson submitted a triple-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to go with four steals, but it was his fellow Giant Lantern Archie Concepcion who earned Best Player honors after barely missing a triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Jeff Viernes with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals, homegrown Ronan Santos with 15 points and six rebounds, Jhaymo Eguilos with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, plus two blocks, and Lervin Flores with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Although the Giant Lanterns missed the services of 6-foot-8 Justine Baltazar and 6-foot-6 Allen Bryant Liwag, they still dominated the boards, 67-41, and expectedly outscored the Kuyas inside the paint, 64-28.

With Reyson hitting 5-of-9 attempts and Concepcion making 3-of-5, the Giant Lanterns shot an impressive 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from the three-point zone.

Bulacan, which dropped to 2-12, got 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals from Jason Celis, 17 points and four rebounds from Jan Baltazar and 10 points, 5 rebounds, plus three assists from Eric James Jabel.

Unlike the Rice Vanguards and the Giant Lanterns, the Quezon City TODA Aksyon Capitals met stiff resistance before raising their record to 7-7.