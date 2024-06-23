NIKI shows mismatched love in latest single, ‘Blue Moon’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Nicole “NIKI” Zefanya released her second single, “Blue Moon,” in her third album, Buzz.

In her music video, Zefanya displays her struggles through the art of dancing in a wind-battered old house.

“Blue Moon” shows the emotional hardships she experiences as she looks back on a failed relationship.

The pre-chorus part of the song depicts the little steps of building a relationship until it crumbles down, separating the lovers.

“From the life we built/Brick by brick just until/We were swept up in the cruelest cyclone/Oh, my eyes were glued to yours/As we chose to ignore/The rattling floorboards Now I’m sleeping alone.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Niki said that the latest track revolves around a “slow and very sudden demise of a relationship.”

Last month, the 88rising mainstay dropped “Too Much Of A Good Thing,” one of the tracks in the latest album.

“Blue Moon” was done in collaboration with NIKI’s close friend, Ethan Gruska, and arrangements from Rob Moose.

The album will be launched on 9 August.

NIKI will serenade the Filipinos in a two-day concert in Manila on 11 and 12 February next year.

The Indonesian singer will kick off the Asian leg of her NIKI BUZZ WORLD TOUR in Hong Kong on 9 February.