New tech to aid law enforcement on erring riders

In response to a recent robbery incident involving one of its drivers, MOVE IT — a motorcycle taxi company in the country — has pledged to utilize its technology to assist law enforcement in apprehending riders who commit crimes.

In a statement, MOVE IT general manager Wayne Jacinto assured the public that the firm will be transparent if their riders are involved in any wrongdoing.

“We will use the technology in our app to track down those responsible and ensure they are held accountable,” said Jacinto, who cited the recent San Juan robbery as an example of MOVE IT’s proactive cooperation with police.

He added that the company’s assistance has led to the identification and capture of the suspects. However, authorities later discovered the rider was also working for another ride-hailing app.

“Upon receiving reports of a MOVE IT rider allegedly involved in a crime, we immediately contacted the Philippine National Police (PNP) to verify if the individual was one of our registered riders,” Jacinto said.

He also acknowledged the possibility of individuals using MOVE IT or its uniforms to conceal criminal activity and to address this concern, Jacinto said MOVE IT would collaborate with the PNP and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to “explore additional security measures” for both riders and passengers.

Jacinto added that the collaboration aims to prevent similar “criminal methodologies” from harming the public.

“We will investigate if MOVE IT is being unfairly targeted in these incidents,” Jacinto said. “Past cases have involved suspects impersonating MOVE IT riders.”

MOVE IT is one of three companies, alongside Angkas and Joyride, authorized by the government to participate in a pilot program offering affordable and reliable transportation to Filipino commuters.