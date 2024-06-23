New book surveys Metro Manila’s architectural landmarks

Apart from Lico’s essay, representative buildings from the Spanish to the American periods are discussed starting off with Intramuros including the Manila Cathedral and Fort Santiago, the historic Bahay Nakpil-Bautista, Paco Train Station, Luneta Hotel, the National Museum complex, and the Far Eastern University campus. Also featured are churches and chapels, old and new and structures of tropical modernism such as the Government Service Insurance System Complex in Pasay City and the Pacific Star Building in Makati City.

While many of the featured building are already written about in many other publications, the book’s strength lies on the feature on Metro Manila’s modernist and post-modernist structures. These structures are located in the cities of Pasay, Makati and Taguig.

Aside from Lico, the book’s other contributors include Singaporean scholar Joshua Tan, Aya Maceda of New York’s Parsons School of Design, Edson Cabalfin of Tulane University in Louisiana, Neferti Tadiar of Barnard College in New York, and Kasingsing.

Offering a fresh take on the architectural milieu of Metro Manila, the book is a perfect guide for a weekend stroll or an afternoon coffee in the Philippines’ capital region.