‘Munti’ seeks most resilient business enterprise

The local government of Muntinlupa City on Sunday announced the search for the most resilient business enterprise in the city through its Department of Disaster Resilience and Management (DDRM) launched a contest to see which businesses are prepared for calamities and disasters.

According to Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon, disaster resilience and management is one of the city’s key pillars, citing the local government’s previous awards which recognized its efforts to ensure that the city is safe, resilient and sustainable.

Biazon said that the program will focus on the hotels first and will be assessed according to their disaster and calamity preparedness for their employees and clients.

“We want to make sure that they are prepared in the event of disaster and calamities, and that they can respond not only to the protection of their staff and clients, but most importantly also the role they will play in the whole of our city,” Biazon said.

He added that the local government and the hotel industry in the area will benefit mutually through the initiative.

Eight hotels have joined the contest — Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila, B Hotel Alabang, The Bellevue Manila, Parque España Residence Hotel, Sommerset, Acacia Hotel Manila, Azumi Boutique Hotel and Vivere Hotel Alabang.

Biazon said that he sees Muntinlupa as a destination for recreation and tourism and the city will benefit if these parts are given focus.

“We can see Muntinlupa as a destination for recreation & tourism and we can play a big role there. We focused on these hotels through the Most Resilient Business Enterprise. When people see that these establishments are resilient, people will come and the city will ultimately benefit,” Biazon said.