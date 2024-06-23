Mindanao kicks off ROTC Games

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Mindanao leg of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games kicked off on Sunday at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Barangay Baliwasan, featuring 2,000 cadet-athletes from colleges and universities across the main island.

Senate Majority Floor Leader and tournament chair Senator Francis Tolentino, alongside officials from the Department of National Defense, Commission on Higher Education, and Philippine Sports Commission, graced the opening ceremony that culminated with fireworks display at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex.

Mayor John Dalipe of Zamboanga City has mobilized city government resources to ensure the success of the 2024 ROTC Games Mindanao leg, which Zamboanga City is hosting for the second consecutive year.

Senator Tolentino highlighted that cadet-athletes will compete in 15 sports disciplines including aquatics, swimming, arnis, athletics, boxing, e-sports, kickboxing, sepak takraw, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, target shooting, chess, and the raiders competition until 29 June.