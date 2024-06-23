Meralco Intensifies Anti-Urban Blight Campaign to Promote Public Safety

LONGTIME PARTNERS IN NATION BUILDING

Recently, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) passed a resolution urging LGUs in the capital region to pass ordinances that would regulate the installation of telecommunication and electric wires in a bid to address dangling cables or “spaghetti” wires.

The move is a welcome development for Meralco, which has long been conducting wire-clearing operations in coordination with various LGUs, and telco and cable companies.

With foreign attachments identified as one of the most common causes of pole troubles, Meralco has been pleading to cable and telco companies to coordinate with the distribution utility and follow the process for wire attachment application process. This is to ensure and maintain the distribution facilities capacity to support these foreign attachments, therefore avoiding overloading and untoward incidents.

“Unauthorized wire attachments to our poles pose operational risks and endanger lives. We are appealing to telco and cable companies to secure the necessary approvals before attaching to our facilities,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

In Manila City alone, Meralco has conducted various wire-clearing operations to address urban blight. Recent operations were in Binondo, Quiapo, and Ermita where Meralco crews did not only address dangling and idle wires but also corrected leaning poles, and conducted maintenance works to ensure the integrity of distribution facilities.

Prior to the return of the Black Nazarene Procession in January this year, Meralco immediately heeded the request of the Manila City LGU to conduct anti-urban blight operations along the route of the Traslacion.

“Meralco is one with the government in advocating for public safety. Rest assured that we will continue to coordinate with LGUs and telco and cable companies across our franchise area on this,” Zaldarriaga said.

Aside from LGUs, Meralco is also working closely with other government agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in addressing urban blight concerns. Similar operations have also been conducted in other areas across Meralco’s franchise such as in the cities of Marikina, Pasig, Quezon, the municipality of Pateros, portions of Bulacan, Dasmarinas in Cavite, and Binan in Laguna with other areas in the pipeline.