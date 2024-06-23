MELANIE MARQUEZ: MODEL, QUEEN, MOTHER

Mimilanie Laurel Marquez was born on 16 July 1964 and is popularly known as Melanie Marquez. She was 15 years old when crowned Miss International in 1979 in Tokyo, Japan — the youngest winner in the history of the international beauty pageant.

Melanie also made a mark in the modeling scene, becoming the face of the 80s in New York in 1985 and first runner-up in the 1986 Supermodel competition.

Melanie says she never went to a modeling school nor has anyone mentored her in modeling.

“Self-study lahat. Tinitingnan ko ang ginagawa nila. Sabi ko, kailangan ibahin ko style ko para mapuna ako. Kahit iyong pag-tu-turn ko pinag-aralan ko talaga iyon (I learned everything by myself. I observed everything they did. I told myself I should have my own style so I would be noticed. Even the way I turn, I studied),” she says.

The year 1987 was a landmark one for Melanie as an actress, as she scored her first Metro Manila Film Festival for her life story The Untold Story of Melanie Marquez, directed by her late father Artemio Marquez.

As a mother, she is blessed with five children: Michelle Dee, Manuelito Lapid, Abraham Lawyer, Mazen Marquez and Adam Lawyer Jr.

In a 2000 poll, Marquez was voted as the “Most Beautiful Miss International” and in the TV magazine show, Ang Pinaka (Top Picks), she was ranked Philippine show business’ number one “most admired beauty queen.”

Mentoring is also prominent in Melanie’s colorful career. She trained Ruffa Gutierrez (1993 Miss World Second Princess); Charlene Gonzales (1994 Miss Universe fourth runner-up) and Miriam Quiambao (1999 Miss Universe first runner-up).

Beauty runs in the family

Michelle Dee, daughter of Melanie to actor and producer Derek Dee, joined the Miss World Philippines and recently the Miss Universe Philippines where she emerged as the winner and represented the country to the Miss Universe pageant.

Melanie admits feeling surprised and having goosebumps while watching her daughter compete during the pageant.

“Kasi lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin, ‘I’ll just surprise you, Mom. You don’t have to know. You’ll see me.’ I’m very happy with Michelle. My daughter worked very hard. She exceeded my expectations,” Melanie reveals.

The supermodel also recalls her tips to daughter Michelle.

“You have to look tall and you have to feel it. And when you walk, take time so people will see you.”

She always reminds Michelle of the importance of having good posture, which her daughter put to good use during the beauty contest.

“Sa totoo lang, nilagpasan niya ‘yung expectation ko sa kaniya at tuwang-tuwa naman ako (She exceeded my expectations and Im very happy because its for the country),” she says.

Melanie adds, “Sabi ko sa anak ko, ‘Anak, para sa Filipinas. Kailangan meron kang markang iiwan sa amin lahat (I told my daughter, do it for the Philippines. You should try yo leave a mark for all of us).”

Asked if she helped in Michelle’s training, she replies, “Hinayaan ko siyang matuto nang sarili niya at kung sino man trainor niya. Basta ako, nagbibigay lang ng tips (I let her learn on her own and from her mentor, but I always gave her tips).”

With all the meaningful chapters in her life, Melanie considers this as the most important.

“Having my children. ‘Pag ako nanganganak talagang blessing sa akin iyon. Iyong lows naman ‘pag nasasaktan ako. ‘Pag ako umibig todo bigay. I always give my best. Sabi nga nila, walang preno, walang kontrol. Siyempre ‘pag nagmahal ka, ibibigay mo lahat pero ‘pag ako tumalikod, iyon na iyon. Ibig sabihin, napuno na ako. Ang mga anak ko talaga ang nagbibigay sa akin ng kaligayahan (My children are truly my blessings no matter the lows in life. When I fall in love, I always give my all, but when I feel it’s time to move on then I go. My children are my life),” Melanie Marquez, the model, queen and mother, states.