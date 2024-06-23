MCIA launches ‘Cebu Connect’

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority and Aboitiz InfraCapital’s joint venture, GMR Cebu Airport Corporation (AGMCAC), launched “Cebu Connect,” their latest passenger transfer system on Wednesday.

This system aims to significantly reduce layover times at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), enhancing travel efficiency for passengers.

Cebu Connect is designed to streamline airport transfers within MCIA, promising a more seamless experience. It is expected to bolster tourism by establishing Cebu as a prime gateway for both domestic and international travelers.

“This initiative underscores MCIA’s commitment to upholding global standards in airport operations,” stated Althanasios Titonis, CEO of AGMCAC, highlighting the system’s goal to cut layover times from an hour to 30 minutes or less.

Cosette Canilao, president and CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., said, “Our aim is to enhance tourism in Cebu and elevate MCIA among the world’s leading airports by offering efficient and hassle-free travel through Cebu Connect.”

The system includes upgraded X-ray scanners, multiple counters, and a proficient team of security and airport personnel, ensuring safe and expedited transfers between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.