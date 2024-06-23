Magnificent Manila: Mayor Honey Lacuna’s Vision

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has set her sights on transforming the capital city into one worthy of being called “Magnificent Manila.” As the first woman to ever lead the most densely populated city in the country, Mayor Lacuna faces a Herculean task.

Her priority was ensuring cleanliness, thus the first act she did when she assumed office in 2022 was to inspect every office in the city hall, mandating having a clean and conducive work environment throughout one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Lacuna extended this cleanliness campaign to all 896 barangays, though she noted that only a few barangay chairmen have fully committed to the effort.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lacuna, leveraging her medical background, was instrumental in saving many lives in Manila. Post-pandemic, she prioritizes medical services through the city’s six district hospitals and numerous health centers.

Additionally, Lacuna’s administration has seen an increase in revenue, which has been effectively allocated to various projects, earning several awards for financial management.

Consequently, Lacuna’s approval ratings have soared. Given another term, she said she aims to elevate the city from its current state to her vision of a “Magnificent Manila.”

Every week, Lacuna reaches out to her constituents through the “Kalinga sa Maynila” program, which she conceptualized. This initiative brings comprehensive city hall services directly to residents’ doorsteps, including engineering, health, police, legal aid, veterinary services, traffic management, business permits, and job placement.

“Kalinga sa Maynila” represents a departure from the leadership style of some of her “macho” predecessors. Lacuna’s approach is rooted in a motherly touch, bringing her out of the air-conditioned office and directly to the people.

Reflecting on her accomplishments, Lacuna can confidently say to her late father, former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna, “I will not fail you. Look at your daughter now.”