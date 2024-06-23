Is there a hex over Pinoy movie houses?

BarDa now stars in a romcom film curiously titled That Kind of Love. It’s definitely sweet of GMA 7 to have allowed the loveteam to do their first film together not with GMA Films but with the independent company Pocket Media Productions. It’s only the third feature film of one Catherine Camarillo who rose from the ranks of assistant directors at ABS-CBN.

In person this Camarillo is as lady-like as her first name, which is that of a saint and some empresses in the olden days. She does look like she has the grace to dispell a hex, if there can be one, indeed.

(She actually has the physical beauty, too, even now that all her children are grown up.)

Camarillo helmed the movie Chances Are, You and I, which was shown just about a month ago but was actually made in late 2022. It starred Kira Balinger and Kelvin Miranda. Many thought it was Camarillo’s debut as film director.

It wasn’t. Her first was one top-billed by Piolo Pascual, an indie “nutritiously” titled Chopsuey. Released in theaters in 2007 (yes, that long ago!) Pascual was already nicknamed “Papa P” at that time and had been paired in five movies with Judy Ann Santos, the last one being Don’t Give Up on Us (2006), with Camarillo as assistant director to Joyce Bernal. Publicity yarn about Chopsuey had it that Pascual became a close friend of Camarillo (already married and with children at that time) and Pascual promised her that he would appear in whatever film she would do as full-fledged director. And she did one the next year. The film was Chopsuey, which also starred Dimples Romana and Andrea del Rosario.

There was no follow-up directorial job for her in the movies and even on television. By 2009 though, Camarillo got employed as assistant director in a long string of TV series on ABS-CBN, starting with the very positive and practically religious May Bukas Pa in which child actor Zaijian Jaranillo played the central character.

In 2016, she began to be tasked as director of episodes of the legal stories anthology Ipaglaban Mo. From a hit series (May Bukas Pa) to sporadic episodes in an anthology seems like a demotion.

But ABS-CBN management must have recognize her patience and resilience as a director, so the next year, 2017, she was given a series that sizzled for a year. It was Wild Flower, with Maja Salvador top-biling the series, supported by sultry women actors. This was followed by Halik, a series bannered by Jericho Rosales in 2018 and which ran all the way to 2019.

Her TV assignments slowed down in the middle of 2019 because the company was about ready to switch her into directing films. She has been with the company for 10 years. It seems just the right time for her to be promoted to directing movies for ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema perhaps to catch up with the company’s other women bigshots, such as her namesake Cathy Garcia (who later become a Molina, and then get widowed, then married a Sampana last year).

Inside ABS-CBN, Camarillo goes by the nickname “CC,” her initials. It seems she couldn’t be addressed “Cathy” — because there was a well-known Cathy there even before Camarillo came along.

Cathy Garcia joined ABS-CBN also as assistant director for some TV shows but started to get assigned to direct films in 2004. Among her first was the trilogy Bcuz of You, as one of its directors. By 2007, she had begun to be assigned to direct a string of Bea Alonzo-John Lloyd romcoms all of which became hits, including One More Chance which was recently turned into a musical by PETA.