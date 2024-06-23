Incentivizing waste segregation, collection

Tackling the plastic waste crisis requires the help and participation of all. One organization that takes care of those at the bottom line of the multilevel circular economy chain — the waste segregators and collectors — is the Evergreen Labs Philippines (ELP).

ELP is a sustainable waste management solutions company that provides responsible supply chain facilitation, consulting and project development, including legal support, auditing and certification.

“We build and implement collection programs, activating communities, schools, businesses, and local government units (LGUs) to participate in waste segregation and collection initiatives,” said ELP managing director Erica Cardoso.

ELP incentivizes such efforts by the informal sector and collection centers.

“Direct payments are made to workers, collection centers and haulers, ensuring benefits reach those at the grassroots level first,” Cardoso said, adding that ELP subsidizes transportation, preprocessing, reporting, audit and finally sharing residual fees with recyclers.

Incentives include cash payments upon waste trading or conversion of collected waste into basic necessities (e.g., Trash to Rice programs). Another is points-based systems that can be used for shopping with local vendors.

ELP utilizes EPR fees and plastic credits as a funding source for incentives.

In some cases, ELP partners with local authorities, OEs or PROs (producer responsibility organization) that match or supplement its funding or pay for the activation of such programs.

“Through this comprehensive funding strategy, ELP ensures that cash incentives and other forms of support are sustainable, equitably distributed, and effectively drive participation in solving the plastic waste crisis,” according to Cardoso.

Aside from providing incentives, ELP creates waste management and diversion solutions aligned with EPR objectives, including recycling low-value plastics through innovative upcycling technologies. Its “Palit Plastic” program, in partnership with the Addition Hills LGU of Mandaluyong City, is a monthly collection events for low-value plastics with the involved barangay incentivized in advance to carry it out. The barangay will decide on the point system and the community members receive points based on the weight of collected plastics. Points can be used for shopping at a pop-up store during the event. On average, each event collects 1 to 2 tons of plastic waste.

Under ELP’s Guimaras Province Waste Management project, rigid plastics and some flexibles are recycled on the island to produce lumber.