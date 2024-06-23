Gov’t ramps up bid vs blights

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) vow stronger cooperation in securing public health and safety by raising their efforts to combat emerging animal diseases hazardous to the country’s livestock and poultry production.

The Presidential Communications Office reported on Saturday that FDA Director General Dr. Samuel Zacate and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. forged a Memorandum of Agreement on 4 June between the FDA and DA’s Bureau of Animal Industry’s (BAI) collaboration on evaluating animal vaccines and biologicals as well as streamlining its regulations on the process of approval of its applications.

Under this accord, the FDA will be in charge of issuing licenses to operate (LTO) to manufacturers, traders, distributors, and retailers of veterinary drugs and products, ensuring stringent safety standards and their availability to the public.

As for the BAI’s part, the DA attached office will be conducting evaluations on the applications and providing the FDA with evaluation reports to determine the safety and efficacy of both local and imported vaccines.

Under Republic Act 9711, otherwise known as “The Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009,” the DoH attached agency is mandated to secure public safety by ensuring the safety, efficacy, or quality of health products such as, but not limited to, biologicals and vaccines for human or animal use.

P9-B dry spell assistance

President Marcos also provided over P9 billion worth of aid for farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño phenomenon, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said.

De Mesa told a news forum in Quezon City that President Marcos has visited different regions since last month to personally hand over the assistance.

He said the President has turned over more than P700 million under the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolks (PAFF) program.

Under PAFF, beneficiaries each receive P10,000 to help cushion the effect of the dry spell to their livelihood.

Among the regions visited by the President are Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Davao, Bicol, Cagayan Valley and Caraga.

De Mesa noted that a little over PhP9 billion worth in total damage from El Niño has been recorded, with Region IV-B or MIMAROPA as the most affected.