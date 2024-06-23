GMA Network records highest trust score for fourth year

GMA Network has retained its status of having the highest trust score among news brands in the Philippines for the fourth straight year, according to the 2024 Digital News Report (DNR) produced by Oxford University’s Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Further cementing its position as the country’s industry leader, GMA Network recorded a 72 percent brand trust rating, taking the top spot among other local media brands included in the question, “How trustworthy would you say news from the following brands is?”

Likewise, sustaining the highest score among radio brands was the Network’s flagship AM radio station, Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz, which tallied a 65 percent brand trust rating this year.

The high trust rating is reflected both online and offline, with GMA News Online having the highest weekly users among news brands surveyed at 45 percent. ABS-CBN News Online followed at 40 percent and Philippine Daily Inquirer Online at 30 percent.

Covering offline reach, which comprises TV, radio, and print, the Kapuso Network continues to dominate with its news programs 24 Oras and SAKSI, as well as GMA’s second free-to-air channel, GTV, earning the highest weekly use at 47 percent. ABS-CBN was second at 40 percent and Philippine Daily Inquirer at 27 percent.

The Digital News Report 2024 was commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism to understand how news is being consumed in a range of countries. The DNR was based on a YouGov survey of individuals from 47 countries, conducted at the end of January or the beginning of February 2024.