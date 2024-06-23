GenSan adds teeth to anti-colorum drive

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Authorities have strengthened their drive against colorum vehicles by imposing stiffer penalties against offenders.

Police Major Oliver Pauya, head of the city’s Traffic Enforcement Unit, issued a strong warning to operators and drivers of tricycles and other public utility vehicles operating on city routes.

Pauya said they will implement a no-release policy for apprehended colorum vehicles, accompanied by increased penalties aimed at serving as a deterrent.

The traffic czar expressed concern over findings that even taxi operators and drivers were operating without proper franchises from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), a serious violation.

“It’s alarming that both tricycles and taxis are found without the necessary franchises, considering our city’s status as a hub of commerce,” Pauya said.

Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) acknowledged that the issue of colorum vehicles has deep historical roots and stressed the need for decisive government action and law enforcement.

In the current month alone, the TEU of General Santos City has impounded a total of 345 vehicles as part of efforts to rid the streets of colorum vehicles.