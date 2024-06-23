Extortion threatens barrio fiesta operators hosting dropball games

A troubling trend is surfacing in the Philippines where individuals posing as journalists are extorting money from barrio fiesta operators, particularly those hosting dropball games.

Exploiting the legal ambiguity surrounding these games under Presidential Decree (PD) 1602, which regulates gambling, these individuals are leveraging their purported media affiliations to intimidate and coerce payments from operators. This scheme is especially prevalent in regions such as Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Cagayan and Pangasinan.

Drop ball games are popular at barrio fiestas, providing locals with a recreational betting activity. However, their status often falls into a legal grey area.

PD 1602 imposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines, for unauthorized gambling activities.

Fake journalists armed with counterfeit press credentials are exploiting this uncertainty. They threaten fiesta organizers with exposure and legal repercussions unless they pay substantial bribes.

This tactic not only targets event organizers but also extends to local law enforcement officials, including provincial directors and chiefs of police, with threats of damaging media coverage.

A specific fake media entity notorious for its aggressive tactics has been implicated in extorting operators across multiple provinces. Their social media posts and public statements allege rampant illegal gambling at local fiestas, creating fear among operators who feel pressured to pay to avoid public scandal and legal entanglements.

An anonymous operator lamented, “All we want is to support our families, but these fake journalists extort us, demanding anywhere from P20,000 to P50,000, depending on the scale of our operations.”

These operators describe initial phone calls demanding payment and subsequent threats to involve law enforcement if their demands are not met.

Under PD 1602, any unauthorized gambling, including dropball games, is illegal.

However, enforcement varies widely at local events, influenced by the discretion of local government units issuing permits.

Permits are meant to regulate and protect operators, yet their inconsistent application across regions exacerbates vulnerabilities to extortion.

The exploitation of barrio fiesta operators by fake journalists highlights significant regulatory gaps.

Strengthening journalist accreditation, standardizing permit processes, and clarifying legal frameworks are some of the essential steps suggested for safeguarding operators and preserving the integrity of cultural celebrations.