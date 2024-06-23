DA prioritizing La Niña mitigation

With the anticipated arrival of La Niña, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has outlined several measures to mitigate the potential effects of the weather phenomenon, particularly focusing on water management.

“Now we are preparing for La Niña. Now there is only a La Niña watch; there is no official La Niña yet. It is expected [to come in] last quarter,” said DA spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, during a news forum in Quezon City over the weekend.

De Mesa explained that the DA is prioritizing improvements in water management and irrigation systems as above-normal rainfall is expected during La Niña. These systems are crucial for managing the flow of water to and from agricultural lands, he explained.

“We assure [that] through the NIA [National Irrigation Administration) and then our regional field offices that these irrigation systems are in good order,” De Mesa added.

In addition to enhancing irrigation canals, the DA plans to build water-impounding projects. These facilities will store excess rainfall during the rainy season, which can then be used during dry spells.

The department also aims to distribute flood-tolerant rice varieties to farmers to maintain agricultural productivity despite adverse weather conditions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced the end of the El Niño phenomenon on 7 June, marking a shift in weather patterns.

Earlier in March, PAGASA issued a La Niña watch, indicating more than a 55 percent chance of La Niña developing within the next six months.

In anticipation of La Niña, the DA has also collaborated with the National Irrigation Administration to ensure that irrigation systems are ready to handle increased water flow.

The DA’s approach includes the implementation of water-impounding projects and the distribution of flood-tolerant crop varieties to help farmers cope with potential flooding and waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama, spokesperson for Task Force El Niño, highlighted that significant progress has been made in flood control efforts.

“Some 4,700 flood control projects have already been completed, while over 4,000 projects are still in work,” Villarama noted. These projects are part of the government’s broader strategy to manage the impacts of both El Niño and La Niña, he added.