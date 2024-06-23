Cultural groups from Luzon thrive with CCP’s network program

Expanding the cultural programming

Being part of the KSS network has opened the arts and culture scene for the Novo Vizcayanos because they are able to participate and experience varied art forms. Their LGU has been a KSS partner since 2018.

“Somehow, it raises the standard since it challenges the local performers to level up and be given the chance to perform outside Nueva Vizcaya, providing them with pride of place. I also envision the Novo Vizcayanos getting a chance to watch performances from the KSS network and get more people and artists involved and exposed to the culture and arts scene outside Nueva Vizcaya,” said Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Supervising Tourism Officer Marichelle Orden-Costales.

Prior to joining KSS, the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Tourism Office was not able to systematize their performing groups, cultural events, and arts events. Their cultural events are centered on festivals, tourism activities, and the like.

Located about seven hours away from Manila, Nueva Vizcaya is home to nine indigenous groups, the majority being the Ilocano and Aeta. The province is proud of its sons and daughters including visual artist Marlin Lopez, folk band Hibla, folk dance group Ari Tau Folkloric Society, and the late sculptor Anselmo Day-ag, who was known for creating the Marcos bust in Ilocos Norte, the lion’s head in Baguio City, and the eagle sculpture in Agoo, La Union.

One can visit important cultural properties in the province, such as the People’s Museum and Library, the Saint Catherine of Siena Parish Church, the Bayombong Cathedral, and the Dupax del Sur Church.

“We create programs around these important cultural and heritage sites, such as media tours or exchange visits. We also conduct indigenous people’s cultural workshops every year with selected elementary schools as beneficiaries,” shared Orden-Costales, who has been working as a tourism officer for 23 years.

Through the KSS program, their province was able to bring world-class performers from CCP for the first time to Nueva Vizcaya, “which is very much appreciated by the Novo Vizcayanos,” observed Orden-Costales.

She remembered other CCP shows presented, including the “Perlas ng Silangan” performance, which filled up their convention center, and “Sining Alay sa Manggagawa,” a tribute to farmers and teachers.

“With this partnership, we were able to reach out to other sectors of society,” Orden-Costales said.