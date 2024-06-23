Chinese woman detained for illegal entry

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) disclosed on Sunday that its operatives have arrested a 23-year-old Chinese woman for illegally entering the Philippines.

BI commissioner Norman Tansignco identified the Chinese national as Zhang Zimo, who was nabbed by authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on 15 June 2024 as she attempted to board a flight to Guangzhou, China.

Immigration officials discovered her passport lacked an arrival stamp and no record of her entry existed in the BI’s travel control system.

“Zhang was denied departure clearance and immediately detained,” Tansingco said. She is currently held at the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City awaiting deportation proceedings.

The BI chief stressed the seriousness of the offense.

“Entering the country without inspection and admission by immigration authorities is a blatant violation,” said Tansingco, adding that the agency is launching a full investigation to determine how Zhang entered the Philippines without a visa and bypassed immigration procedures.

He added that they are also looking to identify anyone who might have aided her entry.