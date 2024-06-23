Dear Atty. Chris,

Good day! I am Rosa. I got pregnant when I was 20. I was the same age as my boyfriend. We were not married, so we decided that our child will carry my last name. Last year, we got separated. We are both employed and the father gives a box of milk and a pack of diaper every month.

Our child is now three years old. A box of milk and a bag of diaper surely are not enough for the child’s needs. I pay for the immunization fee, and our child consumes more than what he gives. I can surely provide it, but I also think that he can still give more for his child and that his responsibility is more than just diapers and milk. What should I do?

Thank you, Atty.

Rosa

***

Hi Rosa,

As explained by the Article 194 of the Family Code of the Philippines, support comprises everything indispensable for sustenance, dwelling, clothing, medical attendance, education and transportation. Thus, support may be given in kind or its equivalent monetary value.

While there is no fixed amount of support written and required by law, child support from parents varies from the necessities and needs of the receiver, as well as the financial capacity of the provider (Article 201, Family Code of the Philippines).

On your case, you have a right to demand support from the father of your child. You may do this by informing him through a demand letter of if he doesn’t bulge from it, you may file a Petition for Child Support.

I hope that enlightens you on this matter.

Atty. Chris Liquigan