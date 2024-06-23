Chemical engineers, academe, private sector vital in decarbonizing Phl

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the integral roles of Filipino chemical engineers, the academe, and the private sector in helping achieve the Philippines’ Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets during the launching ceremony of the Philippine National Consortium on Net Zero Initiative.

“Your expertise in process optimization, materials science, environmental engineering positions, climate education, and scientific research can greatly contribute to our Net Zero initiatives. By innovating and implementing cleaner production technologies that develop sustainable materials and enhance waste treatment processes, we can significantly impact the reduction of emissions and support the country’s NDC goals,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

The NDC Implementation Plan (NDCIP) outlines a roadmap for achieving the country’s target of 75 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It assures substantial progress in the Philippines’ efforts through energy transition, sustainable agriculture and forestry, strengthened waste management, and resilience building across sectors — areas where chemical engineers, scientists and businesses can make significant contributions.

Aligned with United Nation’s Race-to-Zero (R2Z) campaign objectives, the NDCIP and the consortium mobilize leadership and support from the academe, businesses, local governments, investors and industries to achieve a decarbonized Philippines. They adhere to the R2Z framework by engaging stakeholders across sectors to commit to net-zero carbon emissions.

“Our NDCIP is the country’s guiding light in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for the decarbonization of our economy. Beyond a mere plan, it embodies the government’s commitment to a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach in addressing climate change and its impacts,” Borje said.

“Likewise, the Philippine National Consortium on Net Zero Initiative is crucial for climate change mitigation and sustainability promotion, protecting our environment and future generations of Filipinos. It provides much-needed technical support to groups and organizations across sectors to integrate sustainability effectively into their operations,” he added.

Co-convened by the Philippine National Institute of Chemical Engineers and the University of the Philippines Interdisciplinary Life Cycle Assessment Laboratory (UPLB ILCAL), the consortium aims to encourage organizations to align their sustainability initiatives with the UN’s R2Z campaign. The consortium marked the official signing of the collaboration declaration between PIChE, UPLB ILCAL and Charter members.

The CCC is dedicated to creating an environment that enables stakeholders from various sectors to connect and collaborate effectively. By leveraging the expertise of professionals across different industries, the CCC strives to achieve a climate-smart, climate-resilient, and net-zero Philippines.