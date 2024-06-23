Canadian and Filipino student-artists immerse in arts workshops

Young artists from the Canada-based Ontario College of Art & Design University (OCAD U) recently visited the Design+Arts Campus of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) to participate in experiential photography and multimedia arts workshops.

Founded in 1876, OCAD U is dedicated to art and design education. It offers courses and research in the fields of digital media and design, liberal studies, and cultural diversity.

The exploration provided the Canadian delegation with a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art facilities within the 14-story modernist building. The attendees were introduced to pinhole photography using hand-made cameras created by the promising talents from the Benilde Photography Program. They also learned the methods of crafting four-by-five negatives in the dark room using a developer made from chemicals, such as paracetamol tablets. To promote sustainability, they likewise engaged in anthotype and slow photographic techniques, which use pigments from local vegetation as an ingredient. They utilized natural fruits and vegetables in the Philippines, such as mangosteen, ube, chili, turmeric, ginger, orange, and tomatoes. To explore the fundamentals of the design process, the group also delved into the creation of meaningful and impactful personal logos that embodied their unique imaginative visions.

The Canadian and Filipino students also participated in a series of talks and dialogues, seminars and workshops, mentored by industry practitioners and professionals.

The collaborative event was spearheaded by OCAD U Photography assistant professor Ursula Handleigh and Benilde Photography Program chairperson Francis Fausto Tady. The roster of experts were composed of Jay Javier, Yolec Homecillo, Katrina Juane, Erika Garalde and Jeryc Garcia, educators from the Photography, Animation, and Multimedia Arts Programs under Benilde School of New Media Arts.

The works and outputs of the attendees were showcased in an exhibit held at the Photo Gallery of the D+A Campus.