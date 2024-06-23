Byeon Woo Seok enchants Manila at first-ever Asia fanmeet

Korean star Byeon Woo Seok, known for his role in "Lovely Runner," captivated Manila during his inaugural Asia fan meeting tour dubbed "2024 Byeon Woo Seok Asia Fan Meeting Tour: Summer Letter in Manila," last 22 June 2024, at the New Frontier Theater.

Presented by PULP Live World, the event was a dream come true for fans eager to see the actor in person.

Prior to the fan meeting, Byeon Woo Seok faced Philippine media at Shangri-La The Fort, where he left a lasting impression by gifting each member of the press a flower, showing his gratitude and appreciation.

During the media conference, Byeon Woo Seok expressed his love for the country.

"It's so nice to be here in the Philippines. I'm actually thrilled and excited," he said, as he also talked about some personal tidbits that despite not drinking coffee, he humorously suggested he could be a coffee shop owner if he weren't an actor, enjoying the idea of serving coffee as a barista.

When asked to say "Uwi ka na, di na ako galit," he laughed upon learning its meaning, showing his playful side.

Moreover, when as about his legacy as an actor, he hopes fans will remember and cherish all his characters as much as they love Sunjae.

"Since you liked Sunjae, I hope you also love and adore the next characters I will play. I hope you also remember every character I would play," he said.

Byeon Woo Seok admitted he is still adjusting to his newfound popularity, describing each day as a surprising dream.

“I'm still not used to this sudden popularity at the moment. Every day itself is a big surprise to me right now. It's like a dream," said the Korean heartthrob.

He also recommended his other works, such as "Strong Girl Gangnamsoon" and "20th Century Girl," noting that all his projects hold special memories for him.

The success of "Lovely Runner" continues to amaze Byeon Woo Seok. He recounted his favorite scenes, from the very famous yellow umbrella scene, to When he was giving his father alcohol in a touching scene, and his confession in episode 10: "If I end up dying to save you, I'll be fine with that. That doesn't matter."

Playing the lead character for the first time, he did not anticipate the overwhelming love and appreciation from fans.

“Thank you so much for your overwhelming love, not just to me but also to Ryu Sunjae. I hope I can see all of you tomorrow. Please look forward to my next project, which will be released in a few months," said Byeon Woo Seok.