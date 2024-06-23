BuCor: 70 PDLs transferred

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Sunday announced that at least 70 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were transferred from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) to the Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte last 22 June 2024.

According to BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr., the transfers consisted of 50 inmates from the NBP’s maximum security camp and 20 from the reception and diagnostic center.

He added that the move is part of BuCor’s ongoing efforts to decongest the country’s prisons and provide additional manpower for agricultural projects within the prison system.

Catapang also expressed his intention to revive the construction of corrections facilities in Laur, Nueva Ecija, a project previously approved by the regional development council of Central Luzon in 2015.

The public-private partnership project aimed to build new facilities on a 500-hectare lot to decongest NBP and the Correctional Institution for Women.

Catapang said revisiting the project is crucial to address overcrowding at NBP while awaiting funding for the implementation of Republic Act 10575, or the BuCor Modernization Act.