Bong Go provides aid to urban poor workers in Pasay

Included in the livelihood support provided are the GSIS Personal Accident insurance coverage for one year and a set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), enhancing the safety and welfare of the workers.

The senator highlighted that the TUPAD program offers livelihood assistance and imparts valuable skills to the beneficiaries.

“This program equips our people with skills that can be useful in their daily lives and future endeavors. It also enables them to contribute positively to their community," Go added.

Go then motivated the beneficiaries to maximize the aid provided, advocating for diligence and perseverance.

"Mahalaga ang bawat patak ng pawis sa pag-asenso. Gamitin ninyo ang mga oportunidad na ito bilang hakbang patungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan," he emphasized.

To further promote Filipino workers' welfare, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1705 earlier, which proposes to increase the service incentive leave of private sector employees, and SBN 1707, which seeks to provide competitive remuneration and compensation packages to social workers in the country if enacted into law.

He also filed SBN 2107, or the "Freelance Workers Protection Act," which seeks to provide protection and incentives for freelance workers. If passed, the measure aims to recognize freelance workers' rights and ensure that they are protected and adequately compensated for their services.

To further alleviate the economic strain on Filipino families, Go co-authored and supported SBN 2534, which proposes a nationwide increase in the daily minimum wage by P100.

To ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities are taken care of, Go also filed SBN 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households ready to perform unskilled physical labor for some time.

Meanwhile, the senator also offered to assist further those who need medical attention and advised them to seek aid from the government through any of the 32 Malasakit Centers across Metro Manila. He highlighted the services available at the Malasakit Center in Pasay City General Hospital, designed to assist those facing health challenges cover their medical expenses.

“Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” said Go.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 165 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH.

The senator extended his gratitude to Congressman Antonio Calixto, Mayor Emi-Calixto-Rubiano, Vice Mayor Ding Del Rosario, and other local officials for their cooperation and commitment to the welfare of Pasay City's residents particularly the poor and vulnerable sectors.

“Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he said.

“Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos,” concluded Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

On the same day, Go also attended and supported a mass wedding ceremony organized by Congressman Gus Tambunting in Parañaque City.

###